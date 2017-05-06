Lungu does not mean it – Mulongoti

Opposition People’s Party President Mike Mulongoti has questioned President Edgar Lungu’s willingness to dialogue with the opposition.

Mr. Mulongoti does not believe President Lungu has meant it in his pronouncement that he wants to dialogue with the opposition.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Mulongoti says there cannot be genuine dialogue when President Lungu is setting conditions for such dialogue to take place.

Mr. Mulongoti states that this is what in fact makes the opposition doubt whether or not President Lungu means it when he claims he is ready for dialogue.

He says this is notwithstanding the fact that it is President Lungu that is going round the Country and the world complaining about not being recognized by the opposition as the Head of State.

Mr. Mulongoti says what President Lungu is also forgetting, while he is making such complaints, is that he was sworn in as Head of State and did swear to protect the Republican Constitution.

He says President Lungu has to this effect failed to protect all the Zambian people who deserve protection from him.