ZCSD concerned, retirement in National Interest has become inherent

The Zambia Center for Social Development (ZCSD) has expressed concern that retirement in National Interest has become inherent in the government systems.

ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape tells QTV News that Civil Servants are now working in fear, and that some may be tempted to change names if their names are putting them at risk of being retired in National Interest.

Mr Mwape says it is important for the Public Service Commission to be more professional and ethical in the discharge of their duties.

He says the commission must bear in mind that the country is one, and irresponsible actions from institutions which are supposed to operate independently have the potential to divide the country.

Mr Mwape says freedom of Expression and supporting a political Party of one’s choice must not be criminalized.