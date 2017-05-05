Stop asking Lungu to intervene, Chimbuka tells Southern Chiefs

Chief Chimbuka of the Bemba speaking people of Chinsali district says Chiefs in southern province should stop asking President Edgar Lungu to intervene in UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s treason case.

Chief Chimbuka has told Q News in a walk-interview that that it is uncalled for the Tonga Chiefs to continue asking the head of state to intervene in a matter that is before the courts of law.

He says the chiefs should exercise patience and allow the law to take its course as currently there is nothing that the Head of State can do or say over the matter.

Chief Chimbuka states that chiefs should refrain from involving themselves in such matters as they might be misunderstood to be siding or supporting a certain political leader thereby bringing division in the country.