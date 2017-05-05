Do not take Zambians for granted, Mulongoti advised PF

People’s Party president Mike Mulongoti has advised the ruling Patriotic Front not to take the Zambian people for granted.

Mr. Mulongoti says it is unfortunate to see how government is treating its own people when it comes to land allocation for development.

He says government should ensure that it prioritizes Zambian citizens when it comes to land issues.

Mr Mulongoti says his party is not against development, but that this should not be at the expense of displacing the Zambian people from their own land.