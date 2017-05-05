Chishimba laughs at Lungu’s plans to create 200, 000 jobs annually

Opposition United Progressive People (UPP) President Dr. Savior Chishimba has described as mere rhetoric President Edgar Lungu’s plans to create 200, 000 decent jobs annually.

Dr. Chishimba says the president was unrealistic in making such a pronouncement when he is aware that his administration has failed to create the promised 500, 000 jobs for the youths by the end of 2016.

He says president Lungu’s latest pronouncement is therefore nothing worth of banking hopes on.

Dr. Chishimba has told QTV News that the millions of unemployed is a sign that there is crisis especially that the country’s population is young with the minimum age of 16.