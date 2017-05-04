Prevailing political environment not conducive for dialogue – Mwanza

Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza has observed that the prevailing environment in the country is not conducive for political dialogue.

Mr. Mwanza has since called on stakeholders championing political dialogue to wait until such a time when the environment is conducive for such an undertaking.

He notes that as things stand, the UPND cannot accept to dialogue with any party in view of the fact that their leader remains in incarceration.

Mr. Mwanza states that this is considering that the only parties that need to dialogue are the ruling PF and opposition UPND.

He says it is undeniable fact that Mr. Hichilema at the moment cannot accept to dialogue with President Edgar Lungu because of what he has gone through.