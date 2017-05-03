Lungu is being hypocritical to say he is ready to dialogue – Tayali

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali says President Lungu is being hypocritical by saying that he is ready for dialogue, when UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is in prison.

Mr. Tayali says there is need to first release the UPND Leader if dialogue is to be successful.

Mr. Tayali tells QTV News that it is pointless for Mr. Hichilema to take part in the dialogue meeting while in incarceration.

He says if the president is serious about dialogue, he must consider providing an equal forum where people can approach the dialogue table without holding grudges.

Mr Tayali states that it is for this reason that he feels that the UPND Leader must be freed for him to take part in the much talked about dialogue.