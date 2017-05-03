Democracy should not divide the people- Hamududu

The newly formed Party of National Unity (PNU) has bemoaned the continued widening gap between the poor and the rich in the Zambian society.

Party president Highvie Hamududu says his party does not think it is normal for majority Zambians to continue living in poverty when the Country’s economy is growing.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Hamududu says this is in fact one of the reasons his party has been created that it advocates for economic inclusion.

Mr. Hamududu who is also former UPND Bweengwa Member of Parliament says his party has come on the Zambian political scene to also promote national unity.

He says his party has taken note that national unity is currently nonexistent in Zambia.

Mr. Hamududu adds that the PNU does not believe that democracy was meant to divide the people as the case is in Zambia following last year’s general election.