Zambia’s forestry industry needs attention- Olkkonen

Finish ambassador to Zambia Timo Olkkonen says Zambia’s forestry industry needs a lot of attention and improvement.

Speaking to Qnews Mr. olkonnen said it is sad that the country is still importing wood as by now the forestry industry should have been self sustaining and an export industry instead.

Mr. Olkonen adds that the country should have had bigger forestry plantations by now but there is little planting of trees in huge numbers that has been done in the past.

He has charged that the current levels of deforestation in Zambia are very alarming as there are no concerted efforts being put in to fight the scourge.

He has since disclosed that his government is working with communities in setting up natural resource management plants in Muchinga and northwestern provinces as a way of improving forestry and addressing deforestation.