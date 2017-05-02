Togolese President expected in Zambia

Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe is expected in the country for a three day state visit from 7th to 9th May, 2017.

And President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected to leave for South Africa to attend the World Economic Forum on Africa which will run from 3rd to 5th May, 2017.

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has told journalists in Lusaka that during the state visit of the Togolese President, the two heads of state will discuss and deliberate on various ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation at the multilateral levels, in the spirit of South to South cooperation.

Mr. Kalaba says Zambia and Togo have a long history of cooperation at various levels as evidenced by the recent visit of the Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Robert Dussey, who visited Zambia from 7th to 9th March, 2017.

He says the state visit present important opportunity for Zambia to showcase its qualities as a destination for investment to the international community, as well as a way of enhancing relations with various countries and international organizations, for the benefit of the Zambian people.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalaba has disclosed that President Lungu has delegated Vice President Inonge Wina to attend the Transform Africa Summit scheduled for Kigali, Rwanda from 10th to 12th May, 2017.

He explains that the summit will discuss policy interventions, strategies and ways and means of utilizing Information Communication Technologies (ICT) to fast track sustainable development in Africa.