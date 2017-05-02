Stop abusing Parliament, Banda calls on PF

Opposition People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) Leader Andyford Banda has called on the PF Government to stop abusing parliament by taking advantage of their numbers in the House.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Banda has observed that failing to engage the opposition political party can result in making wrong decision in the country.

Mr. Banda is warning the PF MPs not take advantage of their majority in parliament to make any decisions because it may in future work to their disadvantage.

The Opposition leader has emphasized that the PF although they are the majority in parliament, must refrain from abusing their powers because the status quo is not permanent and that it may change