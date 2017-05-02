PACRA making significant improvements – Bwembya

Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) Chief Executive Officer Anthony Bwembya says there has been significant improvement in compliance levels from various companies in the first quarter of 2017.

Speaking to Q news in an interview, Mr. Bwembya said the agency has introduced a number of initiatives aimed at improving compliance levels such as the sms alert system and the online registration and payment system.

Mr. Bwembya is hopeful that through the various initiatives that have been put up the country will see the number of compliant companies exceeding the number of non complaint companies.

He has since appealed to companies to take advantage of the initiatives the agency is putting up in improving their compliance levels.

He has stated that high compliance levels will contribute greatly the country’s social and economic development.