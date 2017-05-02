Govt to engage private sector in economic diversification – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says the government has prioritized the engagement of the Private Sector in driving the economic diversification agenda.

The Head of State said this in Lusaka this morning in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Inonge Wina during the official opening of the second National Economic and Business Conference co-organized by Black Dot and the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI).

President Lungu says his administration will always support such initiatives by the private sector as this is the backbone of economic development and can help the government in driving its economic diversification agenda.

He says in order to help the Private Sector FLOURISH; his administration has made strides in creating an enabling environment by way of addressing some of the concerns of the private sector such as removing unnecessary licensing.

President Lungu notes that in order for the government to successfully achieve its economic targets, there is need for the public and private sectors to co-exist.

He states that in view of the numerous challenges the country has faced in the past two years ranging from power deficit to low copper prices on the international market, it gives an opportunity for the nation to diversify its economy for a sustainable development.

Speaking earlier, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe says government attaches great importance to the role the private sector plays in making the diversification and industrialization agenda a reality.

Ms Mwanakatwe says her ministry will continue to undertake reforms aimed at improving the business environment and facilitate business growth.

And ZACCI President Geoffrey Sakulanda says the private sector will be critical to the realization of the government diversification and industrialization agenda.

The two days conference is being held under the theme “Achieving inclusive Growth and Development through Diversification and Industrialization”.