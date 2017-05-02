Govt should compensate HH – Chishimba

Opposition United Progressive People (UPP) President Saviour Chishimba says government should compensate UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, his family and workers for torture and for the emotional stress they suffered during the Police on his residence.

Dr. Chishimba says the alleged lawlessness leading to Mr. Hichilema’s arrest in which he together with his family and workers were tear gassed, and extensive damage caused to his house and personal property is a source of concern.

Speaking during a media briefing today, Dr. Chishimba says it’s unfortunate that Police officers feel motivated to please their bosses by taking the law into their own hands when they are supposed to be enforcers and custodians of the law.

He has since called for a thorough investigation into the conduct of Police officers who went to Mr Hichilema’s residence.

And Dr. Chishimba is shocked that despite his party’s efforts in exposing serious allegations of corruption nothing is being done to follow up the allegations by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

He says perpetrators of corruption are allegedly being shielded.