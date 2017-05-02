Contender for Chief Muchinda thrown shot dead

A contender for the Senior Chief Muchinda thrown of the Lala people of Serenje District has been shot dead.

Central province Police Commissioner Lombe Kamukoshi has told Q News that Evans Mukosha aged 53 was shot dead by unknown people around 03:40 hours today.

Ms Kamukoshi says his wife Dorothy Mukosha 52 who was also shot in the ribs is admitted to Serenje district hospital.

She says the chiefdom has had serious wrangles since a judgment was passed recently advising the Lala traditional council to identify a chief to be installed as senior Chief Muchinda.

Ms Kamukoshi says Police have since identified potential suspects who will be questioned as part of the investigations.

And Central Province Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kabwe has expressed shock at the incident.