Reviewing Constitution will only benefit PF – UPND

The opposition UPND doubts the impending review of the Republican Constitution will result in a document with national appeal.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says reviewing the amendments made to the Constitution will only benefit the governing party.

Mr. Katuka says this considering that the motion to review the Constitution was moved by a PF Member of Parliament.

He questions why a ruling party MP was used to move such an important motion when this should have been done by the Minister of Justice.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Katuka says such a move has only demonstrated the alleged deception of the PF government.

Mr. Katuka states that just as his party opposed the passing of the amendments to the Constitution last year, the UPND is still opposed to the impending review of the Constitution.