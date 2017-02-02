RTSA to address all vehicle testing related concerns

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has assured motorists that all concerns raised with regards the reintroduced mechanized vehicle testing system will be addressed.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga says there have been concerns by some motorists that the system is taking time to test one vehicle.

Mr Mubanga the agency will work towards improving the efficiency of the system.

And Mr Mubanga says motorists are pleased with the new system of print on demand for driver’s license.

He says motorists are no longer waiting to have the cards after they pass the driving tests as the card is printed there and then.