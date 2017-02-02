Police charge Shabu Benos with murder

Police have charged Shabu Benos the woman accused of killing her 48 year-old boyfriend Reeves Malambo with murder.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says Ms Benos, 38, has been jointly charged with her brother Mumba Mutanuka with one count of murder.

She says the two will appear in court soon.

Ms Katongo however, says Ms Benos’ daughter who was also arrested has been released.

Ms Benos stabbed her boyfriend with a knife on the backside of the upper part of the body during a fight at her Ibex home on 29th January around 23:00 hours.

She then rushed him to Hill Top hospital where he died on Monday morning.