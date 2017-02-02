Medical Scientific Officer arrested for money laundering

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) in Northern Province has arrested a Medical Scientific Officer for money laundering.

Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo says Davies Chisenga Kalunga, 54, a Medical Scientific Officer at Kasama General Hospital and the Principal of Northern Biomedical Sciences College residing at House No. 7 B Newtown in Kasama has been arrested for obtaining money by false pretences, offering unauthorised training programmes and money laundering contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Ms Katongo says it is alleged that Kalunga on dates unknown, but between 4th April, 2013 and 6th January, 2017 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did obtain K315, 445, from various individuals, by offering an unauthorised training programme at Northern Biomedical Sciences College.

She says Kalunga purported that Northern Biomedical Sciences College was a dully registered and approved institution with the Health Professions Council of Zambia to offer a Diploma course in Biomedical sciences when in fact not.