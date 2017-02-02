Kabanda urges Lungu to make referendum a priority

An expert in the constitution making process has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to make the issue of the referendum on the bill of rights a priority.

Simon Kabanda says while it is expensive to hold the referendum, the cost of holding this undertaking cannot outweigh its importance.

Mr Kabanda points out that the country’s sustainable economic growth lies in the enhancement of the bill of rights to include the social and economic rights of the Zambian people.

He says without the constitutional guarantee of the social and economic rights of the people, programs aimed at addressing poverty in the country will be in vein.

Mr Kabanda states that the Patriotic Front government has no choice but to make the issue of the referendum on the bill of rights a priority and should therefore begin to prepare to hold a referendum.