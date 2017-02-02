Former Transport Minister attributes accidents to over speeding

Government has been asked to ascertain whether or not the ban on movement of buses at night has helped in ending road traffic accidents in the country.

Former Transport and Communication Minister William Harrington is wondering why the country has continued to record road traffic accidents during the day while the ban remains in place.

Mr. Harrington says his observation is that most accidents are happening as a result of drivers over speeding to beat the time limit government has set for the movement of buses.

In a walk in interview with QTV News, Mr. Harrington further notes that the design of the roads is equally contributing to accidents.

He states that this is why he thinks the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) should conduct thorough investigations before suspending licenses of erring public service bus operators.

Mr Harrington has since urged the agency to thoroughly investigate the case of Mazhandu family bus services whose license it has suspended.