Stakeholders reacts angrily to Lungu’s ‘referendum statement’

Stakeholders have expressed disappointment with President Edgar Lungu’s statement that he is not in a hurry to hold a standalone Referendum to adopt the enhanced Bill of Rights.

Anti Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Executive Director Richwell Mulwani says it is important that government keeps its promise to hold a separate referendum as promised by Justice Minister Given Lubinda.

Mr. Mulwani says AVAP considers President Lungu’s statement as a stab in the back.

And Foundation for Democratic Process Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe has advised President Lungu to reconsider his position on the urgency of holding a referendum a standalone referendum.

Mr. Chimfwembe states that if the elections can be funded by cooperating partners they can also help fund the referendum.

Meanwhile Electoral Expert Macdonald Chipenzi has described President Lungu’s statement as disappointing.