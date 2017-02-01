Malawian Inquiry declares interest in Zambia-Malawi maize scandal

United Progressive People (UPP) President Saviour Chishimba says his party has received an official letter from the Zambian Ministry of Foreign Affairs notifying them about the desire of the Malawian Commission of Inquiry into the alleged Zambia-Malawi maize scandal to receive its submission.

Dr. Chishimba says the submission has since been scheduled for Friday, 3rd February, 2017 at 14:30 hours at the Malawi High Commission in Lusaka.

And Dr. Chishimba says reports in some sections of the media that Malawian President Professor Peter Mutharika has established that there was no corruption in the procurement of maize from Zambia must be treated as state propaganda.

He says the Malawian Commission of Inquiry constituted to look into the allegations has not concluded its sittings, while the Anti Corruption Bureau of Malawi and the parliamentary committees are still carrying out investigations and have not yet rendered their reports to the government.

Dr. Chishimba says it is therefore important that the matter is not trivialized.

He says the fight against corruption will only be won when the nation moves from political rhetoric to action.