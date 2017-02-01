Lungu urges Zambians to support each other

President Edgar Lungu has observed the need for Zambians to support each other beyond political lines.

Commenting on African Union Commission for Trade and Industry commissioner which has been scooped by Zambian Ambassador Albert Muchanga, President Lungu says Zambians must rise and support one another in rising up to the top.

Speaking to journalists last evening shortly after arriving from Ethiopia where he was attending the AU Summit, the Head of State says there is need for all people including civil society to support each other if the nation is to rise to the top.

And the president has counseled the media to ensure that they support each other.

He says the syndrome of pulling each other down will not help the media in anyway.

President Lungu adds that if he appoints someone from the media, they will be in the forefront of condemning such a move instead of supporting their own.

Meanwhile, the president has described his trip to Ethiopia as successful.