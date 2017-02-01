Kasperczak resigns as Tunisia coach

Tunisia coach Henryk Kasperczak has quit only days after his team’s 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in the African Nations Cup in Gabon.

Kasperczak found the going tough when he fell to Burkina Faso in the quarter final of the 2017 Afcon despite beating both Algeria and Zimbabwe in the group stages.

“I have offered my resignation and it has been accepted by the federation,” the former Poland World Cup defender said . “I have told the players of my decision.”

The veteran tactician has previously led Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Morocco and Mali, Senegal