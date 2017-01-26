UPND is lying, we’re not bribing its members – Bwalya

The governing Patriotic Front has dismissed as lies accusations that it has been offering bribes to some of the UPND members to testify against their leader Hakainde Hichilema in his court cases.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya the ruling party is in fact learning about such accusations in the media.

Mr. Bwalya states that the PF has no interest or an agenda to pay any UPND member to testify in any of the court cases Mr. Hichilema is facing in court.

Mr. Bwalya has told QTV News that any UPND members intending to testify against Mr. Hichilema is doing so out of their own conviction.

He adds that such UPND members may only have realized that it is important to tell the truth and set the record straight.