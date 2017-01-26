Stop being rhetorical, govt advised

Operation Young Vote (OYV) has advised the ruling Patriotic Front against being rhetorical in running government affairs.

OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says it is regrettable that the PF government has taken an approach of making mere pronouncements without actual implementation.

Mr Nyirenda notes that the government has made a number of promises which have not been implemented.

He points out government has suddenly gone quite after promising to hold a standalone referendum.

Mr Nyirenda says Zambians are keenly waiting to hear the progress from government on the issue.

Mr. Nyirenda has urged government to strive towards implementing all the pronouncements it is making in order to be taken seriously by the Zambians.