SACCORD proposes national constitution review indaba

Government has been urged to call for a national stakeholders’ indaba to review proposed amendments to the republican Constitution.

The Southern African Center for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says such an indaba will be useful in addressing issues pertaining to the amendment of the Constitution.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says the indaba will also provide a platform for broader discussion among stakeholders on how the review of the Constitution should proceed.

He says it is high time that the country depoliticized the constitution making process.

Mr. Cheembe tells Qtv News that SACCORD is of the view that the aim of the constitution review should be to come up with a document that meets the needs of all Zambians.

Mr. Cheembe has since advised the Minister of Justice to take an approach that subjects the review of Constitution to much broader consensus.