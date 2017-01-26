CRHE backs sexual offenses non bailable proposal

The Center for Reproductive Health Education (CRHE) has backed proposals to make sexual abuse related offences non bailable.

Center Executive Director Amos Mwale says this is considering the trauma victims of sexual abuse have to experience.

Mr. Mwale says if the nation is to curb cases of sexual abuse, there is need to stiffen the punishment for offenders.

He says the developments at Evelyn Hone College where a female student was raped and the revelations of that female police recruits are sexually abused by instructors at Lilayi Police training college are disturbing.

Mr Mwale however, states that what is encouraging is the fact that people are sensitized and know what is required of them when such things happen to them.

Mr. Mwale observes that what is lacking is stiff punishment for sexual offenders.