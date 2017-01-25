Zambia stagnates on TI Corruption Perception Index

The latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2016 has seen Zambia stagnate in the rankings for the fourth time in a row on

The CPI conducted by Transparency International shows that 87 countries performed better than Zambia out of the 177 countries, while Zambia performed better than 87 countries sharing the same score of 38 with Mongolia and Panama.

Eleven countries performed better than Zambia in Africa, while Zambia performed better than thirty eight countries in the region.

Briefing journalists in Lusaka shortly after the launch of the 2016 CPI Report, TIZ President Lee Habasonda says the CPI results for Zambia are a clear message to that corruption has continued to undermine efforts to fight the vice.

Mr. Habasonda laments that while more countries participated in the CPI, Zambia is not moving in its ranking whilst other countries are moving.

He has observed the need to closely examine the causes of the country’s stagnation in performance.

Mr. Habasonda wonders what is wrong with Zambia and why the nation is failing to change this scenario.