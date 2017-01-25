Venture into investigative journalism, media encouraged

The media in the country is being encouraged to venture into investigative journalism.

Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) President Frederick Mutesa says time is now ripe for the media to move away from sensational journalism and focus on investigative reporting.

He has also implored the media to remain factual and objective in their reporting.

Dr. Mutesa adds that his party on the other hand wants to see a situation where the media is given space to operate without harassment.

He has told QTV News that the media cannot effectively fulfill its role of being the fourth estate if press freedom is not upheld in the country.

Dr. Mutesa states that the media can only promote democracy and freedoms if it is allowed to operate freely.

He says this is notwithstanding the reality that some media houses may promote some editorial policy values that may come in conflict with the government of the day.