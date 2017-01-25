TPAZ welcomes Lungu’s directive to Ministry of Lands

The Timber Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) has welcomed the directive by President Edgar Lungu’s to the Ministry of Lands, Environment and Natural Resources to closely supervise the timber business.

TPAZ Vice President Charles Masange tells QTV News that this will no doubt mitigate the fast depleting forests in the country.

He says the kind of political will the Head of State has exhibited on this matter should be replicated in addressing all the challenges in timber production.

Mr. Masange states that there is need to realize that timber production has the potential to earn the nation foreign exchange if well managed.

He observes that what is lacking in Zambia is lack of consultation with relevant authorities on how the timber sector can be improved and earn the country foreign exchange.