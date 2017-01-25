Strengthening national Anti-Corruption policy crucial – TIZ

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) says strengthening the national Anti-Corruption policy remains crucial to Zambia’s fight against corruption.

TIZ president Lee Habasonda says this is particularly pertaining to the prosecution mandate of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mr. Habasonda notes that while the ACC has instituted a number of corruption investigations; it has secured very few convictions.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Habasonda states that the impression this imbalance has created is that some cases reported to the ACC cannot be prosecuted.

Mr. Habasonda believes that this also explains why corruption in Zambia still appears to be rampant.

He states that TIZ is thus urging government to make the ACC more responsive to the fight against corruption and establish a more stable leadership at the commission.