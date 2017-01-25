Mixed feelings for Renard

Morocco head coach Herve Renard has shown sympathy for his successor at Ivory Coast Michel Dussuyer after the latter’s side was eliminated from Afcon 2017 at the first hurdle.

The two-time Afcon champion orchestrated his side’s important victory at the Stade d’Oyem on Tuesday, a 1-0 win that sent the Atlas Lions into the last eight as second placed side in Group C with six points from three games.

“The objective was not to knock Ivory Coast out of the tournament. I want to remind you that this conference is not a court. I have known Dussuyer for a long time,” said Renard after the game.

“You have to show politeness to Dussuyer. I was in the same situation. At the same time, you were the same people dancing. Be polite with him because later, you were the same people dancing with me.”

Renard then praised his players for the good job well done especially after overcoming one of the favourite teams to win the tournament.

“I feel very good. Congratulations to the players. They did well tactically. They did not do well technically. The pitch is very difficult but at the end when you are winning the game 1-0 against the African champion of course I am very happy.”

“I think that my feeling was that I was very lucky in this Nations Cup. I do not know why. There is one spirit. I know where it is coming from. We have to continue. We have to go far.”

“I told the players during half time that if we continue like that we shall go out. It was not enough in the first half. We were scared of Ivory Coast. When you are scared of your opponent, you cannot achieve anything.”

Morocco will know their opponent tomorrow when Egypt face Ghana in the last Group D match in Port Gentil. Second placed Morocco in Group C will face the table leaders in Group D on January 29 in Port Gentil.