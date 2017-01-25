Lusaka mother poisons children

Two juveniles of Matero Township’s Shadreck area have died after consuming doom insecticide given to them by their mother.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo the children died on the way to Chingwere first level Hospital.

In a statement to QFM News, Ms Katongo says the incident happened yesterday, 24th January, 2017 between 19:00 hours and 20:00 hours.

Ms Katongo has identified the victims as female juvenile Mwenchi Nakazwe aged five years and Male Juvenile Dason Sikazwe aged one year nine months.

She says the mother who later consumed the same substance has been identified as Mirriam Mulenga aged 32 and is in a critical condition in the University Teaching Hospital.

Ms Katongo says the bodies of the deceased persons are in the UTH mortuary.

She adds that the reason for the act is not yet established.