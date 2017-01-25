Excessive fasting causing ulcers – Dr. Malama

The Ministry of Health says excessive fasting is a contributing factor to stomach ulcers, a chronicle disease that affects the intestines.

Ministry of Health Director of Health Promotion, Environment and Social Determinants Dr. Kennedy Malama says this condition can also lead to other complications which may eventually kill the person with ulcers.

Dr. Malama has since advised the public to be conscious of their food and eating habits to avoid developing ulcers.

And National Food and Nutrition Commission (NFNC) Deputy Executive Director, Musonda Mofu says excessive fasting denies the needed food to the human body.

Mr. Mofu has advised the public to avoid excessive fasting at all cost because it leads to a situation where nutrients are not available to the body and can lead to an accelerated health conditions.

He however was quick to mention that the benefits of fasting are that that the growth hormones tend to increase by about five times where fat metabolizes and muscle tissue starts to develop.

But Christian Centre founder member Pastor Peter Chanda says fasting transforms the life of an individual to connect with God.

Pastor Chanda says fasting helps people to get close to God and talk to him what is affecting them.