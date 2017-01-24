Women’s Lobby comes out strong sexual abuse reports at Kasama Girls

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby (ZNWL) says parents and school authorities should take the blame on the situation at Kasama girls and other schools were girls are allegedly being sexually abused.

ZNWL Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe says some children have opted to give in to sexual abuse for fear of what their parents or school authorities would do to them if reported for having done anything wrong.

Ms. Katebe says children are not supposed to fear their parents and teachers to the extent of seeing guards or house helps as saviors.

She says parents and teachers should be people they can run to knowing that the punishment they will receive would not be more than the consequences of being sexually abused.

Ms Katebe says as an organization, they are very disappointed with the school authorities at Kasama Girls Secondary School and is hopeful that once the investigations by the Human Rights Commission and the Ministry of General Education are done, those founding wanting will be punished.