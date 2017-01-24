PF in Southern Province applauds govt

The ruling Patriotic Front in Southern Province has commended government for releasing more than K200 million for the construction of the Kalomo-Dundumwenzi and Itezhi- Tezhi- Namwala roads.

PF Southern Province Vice information and Publicity Secretary Trymore Mwenda says the two roads have never been tarred independence.

Mr. Mwenda says President Lungu has demonstrated his inclusive approach to governance and development by making sure that the area where he got the least of votes during the last general election also receives its equal share of the national cake.

He says it is for this reason that the PF in Southern province is urging Zambians to continue putting their trust in the leadership of President Lungu and allow him to continue steering the country to greater heights even after 2021.

Mr. Mwenda says the President has gone above political rhetoric and shown that he is indeed on the right path to take development to all parts of the country going by the strides he has made so far.