Mwila’s statement on markets, bus stations had backing of Lungu – Mapani

UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says the ruling Patriotic Front should take the blame for the attempt by some PF cadres to take over the running of markets in some parts of Lusaka yesterday.

Mr. Mapani says this is obvious because of the statement the PF Secretary General Davies Mwila made last week where he encouraged PF cadres to take over the running of markets, bus stations and the allocation of land.

He says the ruling party was expected to discipline Mr. Mwila over his statement saying failure to do so would send a wrong message to cadres with regards the running of markets.

Mr Mapani has wondered why the Police have failed to move in and arrest Mr. Mwila following the official complaint lodged by the FDD last week.

He states that Mr Mwila’s statement borders on criminality.