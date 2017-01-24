Govt cautioned against leaving fuel procurement to private sector

United, Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda has called on the government to reverse the policy decision to disengage from the procurement process of refined petroleum products by allowing the private sector to import fuel.

Mr. Chanda argues that Zambia’s economy is fully dependent on fuel and that it is unreasonable for government to leave this to the private sector.

He notes that though government will remain in charge of regulation which include control of the pump price, this is not sustainable for a country like Zambia.

Mr. Chanda says government still has time before the March deadline when it will leave these processes to the Private Sector to reverse its policy decision and continue with the procurement of fuel.

He says no government would leave the management of fuel to the private sector considering its direct impact on the prices of goods and services.

Mr Chanda says as a player in the Oil industry, he feels the decision by the government is likely to affect the people as government will have little power over the procurement of fuel.