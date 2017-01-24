CAPIZ urges seriousness in the fight against poverty

The Christians against Poverty in Zambia (CAPIZ) has appealed to government to be serious in its fight against poverty in the country.

CAPIZ Founder Gregory Chileshe says a lot of pronouncements have been made on the fight against poverty but that the pronouncements should be accompanied with actions.

Evangelist Chileshe says government has made good and progressive pronouncements on poverty reduction which if implemented would have a significant impact on the high levels of poverty in the country.

And Evangelist Chileshe says they are looking forward to the effective implementation of the 2017 national budget.

He says they hope to see resources going towards what has been outlined in the budget and not being misapplied as the case has been in the recent past.