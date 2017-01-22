Felix Mutati led MMD backs Lungu’s 2021 bid

The Felix Mutati led opposition MMD has added its voice is arguing against other political parties that have accused President Edgar Lungu of seeking a third term in 2021.

National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says his party does not think if President Lungu chose to stand in 2021 it would amount to him seeking a third term.

Mr. Nakachinda says the understanding of his party is in fact that the provisions of the Country’s Constitution in its current form does allow President Lungu to seek reelection in 2021.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Nakachinda notes that as far as the MMD is concerned eligibility of President Lungu to stand in 2021 has nothing to do with the number of terms he can be in office.

Mr. Nakachinda says if there is anyone troubled by this fact his advice to such people is for them to seek interpretation of law by going to the Courts.

He says the former ruling party does not however think this is a hot subject it would like to continue debating.