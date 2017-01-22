PF to hold intraparty polls ahead of convention

The ruling PF has described as unfounded fears that it will not hold intraparty elections ahead of its 2018 national convention.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says his party remains democratic and has no intentions of abandoning the tenets of democracy.

Mr. Bwalya states that the ruling PF believes that charity begins at home and therefore it will continue bringing its own credentials exhibited in government at party level.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Bwalya notes that this means that intraparty democracy will also continue being a hallmark of the ruling PF.

Mr. Bwalya says the party leadership has however made it clear that its lower organs’ term has not yet expired as they only went to elections in 2015.

He explains the party constitution gives such lower organs a three year term mandate.

Mr. Bwalya says while their terms remain valid the ruling PF cannot have a crisis at such lower party ranks.