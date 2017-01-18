Zambia has attractive investment policies – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says government has formulated attractive investment policies, thereby making Zambia a preferred destination for investment in the Southern African Region.

The Head of State said this at State House this morning when he received letters of credence from High Commissioners and Ambassadors designate to Zambia from Turkey, Uganda, Nepal and Malawi.

President Lungu says it is his sincere desire that these countries and Zambia will aspire to further enhance ties by exploring more avenues for meaningful bilateral cooperation.

He has implored the High Commissioners and Ambassadors to encourage businessmen and businesswomen from their respective countries to take advantage of Zambia’s conducive environment for investment by establishing joint ventures with their Zambian counterparts.

In receiving letter of credence from Turkish Ambassador to Zambia Sebnem Incesu, President Lungu says Zambia joins the rest of the international community in condemning the terrorist attacks in Turkey and has assured her of government’s support in fighting this scourge.

As for Uganda High Commissioner to Zambia Dorothy Hyuha, the Head of State says the strong historical ties that exist between Zambia and Uganda form the bedrock for active engagement for the mutual benefit of the peoples.

And when he received the letter of credence from Nepal representative Amrit Rai, President Lungu says Zambia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal enjoy warm and cordial relations founded on shared values and mutual interest.

Coming to Malawi when he received credence from Malawi Ambassador to Zambia Warren Bamusgunda, President Lungu said the regular interaction between Malawi President Peter Mutharika and him is an affirmation of the commitment to enhance economic and social cooperation, between Zambia and Malawi for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.