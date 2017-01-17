Smuggling of mealie meal worries MAZ

The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has expressed concern over the continued illegal exportation of mealie-meal to neighboring countries.

MAZ National Coordinator Andrew Chintala says the smuggling that is taking place has negatively affected the industry and calls for government’s commitment to ensure that the smuggling is put to an end.

He says this can be done if government formalizes the trade between the countries involved in getting mealie-meal and maize products so as to alleviate such vices and help government get some revenues.

Mr. Chintala has since urged government to engage relevant associations such as Millers Association, Zambia National Farmers Union and Grain Traders Association and find amicable solution to the smuggling of these products.

And Mr. Chintala says formalizing of trade will help government earn the much needed foreign exchange adding that it will also move a middle man in the community.