Siliya expected in Berlin for global forum, Wednesday

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya is expected to arrive in Berlin tomorrow to attend the 9th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) and Agricultural Ministers’ Conference commencing on 19th January, 2017.

The Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, organised annually by the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, is an international conference that focuses on central questions concerning the future of the global Agri-food industry with its participants drawn from civil society, the scientific and business community

The Ministers’ six-day programme includes participation both in International GFFA and Business Panel Discussions, and the Agricultural Ministers’ conference.

During the Agriculture Ministers’ Conference, Ms Siliya will be among other Ministers from over 80 different states who will convene at the Federal Foreign Office where the final GFFA communique representing the common position of the Ministers will be incorporated into on-going international discourse on agricultural policy.

The Minister will be expected to chair the break-out-session on “Water Scarcity” at the GFFA Agricultural Ministers Conference with 20 participating countries.

Ms Siliya is also expected to hold a bilateral Meeting on the side-lines of the GFFA with the Czech Republic Agriculture Minister Marian Jurecka.

She is also scheduled to hold a separate meeting with Gunter Nooke, German Chancellor’s Personal Representative for Africa in the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation Development to discuss Zambia’s new Agricultural Policy and the Ministry’s vision to boost private investment in the Agricultural sector in Zambia among other issues.

On Sunday, 22nd January, 2017, Ms Siliya, to be accompanied by Zambian Ambassador to Poland, resident in Germany, Bwalya Chiti will travel to Poland for a one-day working visit of a Polish Company, FEERUM S.A. that prides itself being the biggest player in the European market of production of silo complexes and grain dryers.

This is contained in a statement issued to QFM News by Zambia’s Embassy in Germany First Press Secretary and Public Relations Yvonne Shibemba.