Nevers Mumba’s convention announcement ‘joke of the year’ – Kafumukache

The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) Felix Mutati led faction has described the announcement by Dr. Nevers Mumba that his group will hold a convention in March this year as a ‘Joke of the Year’.

MMD Acting Spokesperson Tobias Kafumukache has said the MMD convention that Dr. Mumba plans to hold is neither here nor there.

Mr. Kafumukache says Dr. Mumba is not the rightful leader of the MMD and therefore he cannot call for a convention when the party went to the convention last year and elected Felix Mutati as their leader.

According to Mr. Kafumukache, Dr. Mumba has no secretariat and office from which to operate and manage the said convention.

He has since urged Dr. Mumba to stop wasting and misleading others on the political scene that he is still a leader of the former ruling party.