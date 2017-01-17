Govt disappoints NUSFAZ over farming inputs distribution

The National Union for Small Scale Farmers of Zambia (NUSFAZ) has observed that government has handled the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP) in a pathetic manner for the 2016 – 2017 farming season.

NUSFAZ General Secretary Dr. Frank Kayula says it is unacceptable for the government to be distributing the Electronic Voucher cards now when the farmers should have finished most of their farming activities.

Dr. Kayula in an interview with QTV News says what is more worrying is that even after distributing these cards late, most of these e-voucher cards have errors.

He has observed the need to start preparing for the next farming season as soon as possible so as to avoid repeating what has happened during the 2016 – 2017 farming season.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kayula has challenged government to publicize the list of all the stakeholders they recommended to sale maize outside the country in view of the recent revelations on the Zambia – Malawi maize scandal.

He has since encouraged the Ministry of Agriculture to conduct its dealings in a transparent manner.