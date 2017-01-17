Ghana avert potential bonus issues

Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations squad has agreed to accept any win bonus proposal from the government in order to avoid a recurrence of past rows.

The Ghana football Association announced the decision, saying the players wanted to show they are ready to play for their nation and not motivated only by money.

At the 2014 Brazil World Cup Ghana’s government sent more than $3m (£1.8m) in cash by plane to pay the players.

There was also a bonus row in 2010.

Ghana reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup in South Africa seven years ago, but the achievement was soured by a dispute over payments of $63,000 that were promised to each player.

Some Ghana fans have vented their anger over these persistent problems, with some perceiving the players to be greedy.

The current squad’s stance is designed to help win the backing of their supporters and ensure the focus is on what happens on the pitch in Gabon.

Ghana begin their campaign to win a fifth African title when they play their first Group D match against Uganda on Tuesday.

BBC SPORT