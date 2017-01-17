Balance your constitution with that of Country, PF advised

The ruling PF has been advised to always lead by example in ensuring that it’s constitution remains in balance with the Republican Constitution.

Electoral Expert MacDonald Chipenzi is urging the ruling party to principally ensure that the interpretation of its constitution does not infringe upon its members’ rights.

Mr. Chipenzi believes that in a democracy like that of Zambia political party members have a say and must participate in the affairs of their own political party.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Chipenzi notes that in his view such participation should be one that should be without intimidation.

Mr. Chipenzi has particularly referred to Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili as one such PF member whose participation in his own party should be without intimidation.

He thinks that it is wrong if it is true that the ruling PF is using violence to intimidate Dr. Kambwili from participating from his own party on grounds that his a different opinion from others.